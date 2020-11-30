Ever since the release of Chhalaang, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been garnering lots of praises from across the country.

Advertisement

Recently, even the ace sportsperson Saina Nehwal couldn’t stop praising the actress for her fabulous performance on-screen.

Taking to her social media Saina Nehwal writes, Just watched #chhalaangmovie loved it ..really nice to see a movie on sports and would like congratulate @mehtahansal . @RajkummarRao and @ Nushrratt Bharuccha for the great work in the movie 👍☺️ ..

Just watched #chhalaangmovie loved it ..really nice to see a movie on sports and would like congratulate @mehtahansal . @RajkummarRao and @Nushrratt for the great work in the movie 👍☺️ .. — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 28, 2020 Advertisement

To which, Nushrratt Bharuccha replies, Thank you @NSaina!! Means a lot coming from you 🤗

Thank you @NSaina!! Means a lot coming from you 🤗 https://t.co/SgHgnonZDo — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) November 28, 2020

By the looks of it, even Saina Nehwal couldn’t stop herself for pouring love for Nushrratt’s ‘Haryanvi’ avtar in the movie.

Nushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in ‘Hurdang‘, alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Verma, following which she will be seen in ‘Chhorii‘, which will mark her debut in the horror genre. She also has ‘Janhit Mien Jaari’ in the pipeline.

Must Read: Kailash Kher Reveals Explosive Details: “I Was So Dejected In Life That I Even Tried To Kill Myself”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube