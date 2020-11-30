A few days back, it was learnt that the trio of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol is reuniting for Apne 2. The same thing has been officially declared now and it’s really big breaking news for all Deol fans.

Advertisement

The trio has shared screen space on multiple occasions like Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Speaking of the newly announced reunion, it’s a sequel to 2007’s success, Apne, which even starred Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty in key roles. Isn’t it exciting to see the trio recreating the magic once again? Hold on, there’s one more surprise for fans.

Advertisement

The surprise here we are talking about is Deol’s third-generation collaborating for Apne 2. Yes, none other than newbie Karan Deol will be seen along with father Sunny Deol, uncle Bobby Deol and grandfather Dharmendra. Now, that’s a real treat for all loyal fans of the Deol family. Moreover, the film will go on floors in March 2021 and will release in Diwali 2021. It will be helmed by veteran Anil Sharma.

Making an official announcement of Apne 2, Sunny Deol tweeted, “Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021.”

Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021 pic.twitter.com/XqfLJue01K — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) November 30, 2020

Even Bobby Deol too shared his excitement by tweeting, “#Apne2. It feels good to be home. See you on Diwali 2021!” Also, the actor shared a picture featuring producer Deepak Mukut and director Anil Sharma. “Back with @Anilsharma_dir to be produced by @DeepakMukut… #Apne2 in cinemas Diwali 2021,” reads his caption.

How much you are excited with Apne 2′s announcement? Share with us through comments.

Meanwhile, recently, Sunny’s son, Karan Deol was dragged into the debate of nepotism by netizens. Speaking on it, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt backed Karan as he said, “If a father could have made his son a star, then Sunny Deol son Karan Deol’s first film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas wouldn’t have been a flop. What did Sunny Deol do when the film did not do well?”

Must Read: Neha Kakkar Speaks To Salman Khan About Husband Rohanpreet Singh: “Main Unki Deewani Ho Gayi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube