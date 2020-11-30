Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy suffered brain stroke while shooting for a project in Kargil, and is currently hospitalised in the city.

Advertisement

The actor, who shot to popularity in the 1990s, was shooting in Kargil for a project when he suffered the brain stroke. He was then rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he is presently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital, according to a report by filminformation.com.

Advertisement

Rahul Roy is in the ICU, and is reportedly responding well to the treatment.

Rahul Roy was shooting for film LAC: Live The Battle at Kargil. The film is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta.

It is being believed that the Extreme weather conditions caused the stroke.

The actor shot to fame with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed Aashiqui at the age of 22. Rahul Roy went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like “Junoon” and “Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee“. After laying low for some time, the actor joined the first season of the popular TV reality show “Bigg Boss” in 2006, and emerged as the winner.

Must Read: Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Wedding: Unseen Pictures From Tilak Ceremony Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube