To make the ongoing season 14 of Bigg Boss 14 more interesting, several contestants who made a mark in the past seasons will enter the controversial reality show as housemates in the upcoming episodes. These include Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah and Arshi Khan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah were contestants in the first season of the show, Rahul Mahajan was seen in the second season, Manu Punjabi was a part of Bigg Boss 10, while Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan were housemates in the eleventh season of the show hosted by Salman Khan.

Currently, Bigg Boss 14, contestants in the house include Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Ali Gony.

Contestant Rubina Dilaik seems to be at the centre of several fights lately, and one wonders if that is precisely her game plan. She blames housemate Nikki Tamboli, alleging that the latter broke her things in the luggage room.

On the other hand, a war that has been brewing for a while comes to fore when her rival Jasmin Bhasin accuses Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla of being housemates who regularly break rules.

The war gets ugly in the latest episodes as Jasmin Bhasin threatens to reveal personal details about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on television.

Lets see where all of this leads Bigg Boss 14 house to! All we can expect is a lot of masala.

Must Read: Sana Khan Terms Relationship With Husband Anas Sayied ‘Halal Love’; Says, “Halal Kamo Mai Barkat Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube