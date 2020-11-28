Sana Khan sent shock waves all across the country when pictures of her marriage went viral all across social media platform. It was just last month when she announced quitting showbiz in order to connect with her god. Now, she’s married to Surat-based religious scholar Anas Sayied.

For the unversed, the wedding ceremony took place on 20th November. Videos of the couple walking hand in hand went viral soon after. Many refused to believe it was all true until the former actress herself made the announcement on social media. ‘Married each other for the sake of allah,’ she had captioned the post.

Now, Sana Khan has shared yet another glimpse of their love. The actress shared a beautiful string of pictures from their wedding festivities. She could be seen dressed in a white gown and covered her face with a veil. In another picture, she and Anas Sayied posed for the camera all smiles.

Sana Khan captioned the post, “I Never thought halal love could be so beautiful until I married you…Har halal kamo Mai barkat hai…Kya already a week @anas_sayied…Outfit @style__inn @richaranwat #sanakhan #anassayied #married #alhamdulillah #blessed.”

Check out Sana’s post below:

As fans know, Sana is now Sayied Sana Khan. The actress changed her name on Instagram days after her wedding.

Sana previously confirmed her marriage on Instagram with a lengthy note. She shared, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah Married each other for the sake of Allah May Allah keep us united in this Duniya And reunite us in jannah…Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan Which of the favours of your lord will u deny…#sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thnov #alhumdulillah.”

A lot of celebrity friends including Sambhavna Seth, Yuvika Chaudhary, Armaan Malik amongst others congratulated the couple.

