After Bombay High Court reprimanded the Mumbai municipal corporation for trying to demolish Kangana Ranaut’s office, Mayor Kishori Pednekar launched a crude attack against the actress calling her as “do takke ke log (worthless people)”. Now the Thalaivi actress reacted to the Mayor’s attack.

The Queen actress took to Twitter on Saturday and expressed that Bollywood mafia-like Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi seem like kind souls to her. Reacting to a video shared by news agency ANI on Friday, the actress tweeted, “The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name-calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls …. I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls ….

I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much 🙂 https://t.co/by2VKQauZt — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 28, 2020

As seen in the video shared by ANI, Mayor Kishori Pednekar can be seen sharing her opinion on the Bombay High Court’s ruling in Kangana’s case against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The Mayor had said, “Everyone is surprised that an actress who lives in Himachal, comes here & calls our Mumbai PoK… such ‘do takke ke log’ want to make Courts arena for political rivalry, it’s wrong.”

Her comment came after the court also slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for an expletive aimed at Kangana Ranaut earlier this year. Kangana and Raut were at loggerheads over the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation and comments comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Kishori Pednekar also said that BMC has acted “according to municipal rules” but “will not disrespect the court”. In the video, she can be heard saying, “We will not disrespect the court order. We will study the order and we will see what orders the High Court has passed on the use of the same section of the law in the past.”

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar to hold meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) legal team to assess Bombay High Court’s order in Kangana Ranaut case “What we did was according to municipal rules. I haven’t seen court order, will go through it,” she says (File pic) https://t.co/Dkh3TOfyGp pic.twitter.com/GeIv3JoYTH — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

On Friday, Bombay High Court had ruled that BMC’s demolition of a part of Kangana Ranaut’s office in Pali hill was “nothing but malice in law”. The court also ordered the civic body to pay compensation to the actress for the damage caused.

