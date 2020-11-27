Social Media is a strange place to be in. If there is immense love, then there also are people who troll you or shower hate comments. It becomes a regular thing when you are a celebrity. Each and every action of yours is judged on social media, and the end result can be quite disturbing, and it sure does test your patience. Well, Amaal Mallik is one such youth icon who quite recently grabbed all eyeballs for his social media banter with Salman Khan fans.

It is not hidden from anyone that the very talented Amaal is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. Even though Salman launched him in the industry and he has an amazing relationship with the actor, but the singer-composer never shies from expressing his love towards SRK. This irks the Bhaijaan fans, and Amaal gets a lot of hate on Social Media for that.

Quite recently Amaal Mallik was at loggerheads with few Salman Khan fans who hurled abuses at him for openly admitting that he is an ‘SRKian’. The singer who recently launched his single ‘Tu Mera Nahi’ spoke exclusively to Koimoi about this unfortunate fight where apparently even he used cuss words in his tweets. The moment we mentioned Salman fans, he said, “I have already spoken about this, ab main unko bhav bhi nahi dena chahta. I know my relationship with Salman Bhai, and he is someone who has launched me. I am forever indebted to him, both me and Armaan.”

Amaal Mallik further continued, “Disrespect ki bilkul baat nahi hai. Fans are always possessive about their stars, so I don’t blame them. Theek hai wo unki galti thi, meri galti thi, jo thi, but mera kaam tha that before they mess too much with my female fans I should just step in. Maybe mera tareeka galat tha, I spoke their language and misbehaved, I get it. But, it doesn’t matter now, I know better. There are some people under hidden profile trying to irk us up and we get worked up. Theek hai unko bhi mere taraf se pyaar, maafi!”



