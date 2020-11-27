Amaal Mallik and his love for Shah Rukh Khan is not hidden from anyone. Time and again he has expressed openly that he is an SRKian. And we always say that Social media is a strange place to be in. If there is immense love, then there also are people who troll you or shower hate comments.

Talking about Salman fans, they take things pretty seriously. So when Amaal, who has been launched by the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor, proudly says that he is an SRKian, how can the Salman fans let that go so easily?

While Talking to Koimoi exclusively, Amaal Mallik spoke about the recent banter he had with Salman Khan fans after he praised Shah Rukh Khan. Well, yet again when we asked him about SRK, the talented youth icons face lit up and he could not stop gushing about him.

We asked Amaal Mallik that if he got a chance to sing for Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming movie Pathan, would he do so? The moment we asked him this, he smiled and said, “Just to say hello to him; I will come. I am a big SRKian, and I have huge respect for that man. Wo bachpan se mere idol hai and I can do anything for him. If the composer of the film calls me to sing for him, I will sing 20 thousand times for that song anytime.”

Now this is what we call being a true fan, isn’t it guys? Despite the fact that Salman fans get irked up when they hear Amaal gushing about SRK, his love for the Zero actor never dies down.

What do you have to say about Amaal Mallik’s love for Shah Rukh Khan? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

