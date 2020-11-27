Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh got married in 2012 and that was the year she was last seen in a full-fledged role in Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Post TNLHG, Genelia has done several cameos and guest appearances but fans have been waiting to see her back in the lead role in a film.

Advertisement

Well, Genelia is all set to make a comeback soon with Flipkart Video show Ladies v/s Gentlemen. The actress will be hosting the show along with Riteish. Besides her 2007 Hindi film, It’s My Life is all set to directly release on TV.

Advertisement

Recently during an interview with Pinkvilla, Genelia Deshmukh opened up about taking a sabbatical after marriage and how it was her own decision. She also talked about how she is looking for more work in the industry now. “I hope to get more work now. I am not sure what kind of roles I will get or how the industry will welcome me. Honestly, when I got married, I was very clear that I wanted to spend some time with my family. I had worked so much before that, people might have not seen me much in Hindi cinema but in South cinema, I literally worked 365 days of the year And hence, I felt like I needed that kind of a break.” said Genelia.

Genelia Deshmukh also talked about how people said that her career will be over after marriage. “I wanted to give my family the priority and then I had babies, one after the other, so it was my time with my family, which I wanted and I am glad I am in that age of the film where all of that doesn’t matter anymore. When I was getting married, I had people telling me that Oh you are getting married, for a girl, your career is done, I heard everything but I was clear that it is not going to stop me from marrying because I wanted that. I think but now I see a very positive change in the industry, where the content is evolving. There is a lot of work that artists and actors get which are not star-driven, or monotonous. There is a lot to do today as actors.” she said.

We can’t wait for your comeback, Genelia!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Pranked Gauri Khan’s Family Asking Her To Wear A Burqa & Read Namaaz

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube