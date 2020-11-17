Who are better drivers? Who should propose first? Who’s more scared about commitment? Who has a better sense of humour? These are just some of the questions that have led to heated discussions between men and women over the years. If you have also found yourself discussing these questions with no end in sight, Flipkart Video now provides viewers with the perfect platform to address such googlies. Bollywood couple, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are geared up to settle the age-old gender debate with their new show, ‘Ladies Vs Gentlemen’. Launching on 18th November, the show will reveal what India has to say on topics that have been the highlight of many of our conversations. Unfiltered opinions, nail-biting arguments, and sometimes a surprising agreement between both genders – this interactive poll show provides all the masti and mazza.

Hosted by Riteish and Genelia, the show will see team Ladies versus team Gentlemen, aided by panellists such as Karan Wahi, Karan Kundra, Vikas Gupta, Nia Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash, Bani J, Rashmi Desai, Paras Chabra, and Rithvik Dhanjani, who will go head to head with their guesstimates on the questions asked. It’s the ultimate battle of the sexes interspersed with strong opinions, debates and a whole lot of drama. Apart from a front-row seat to all the fun, users get to share their answers through the interactive format of each question. The goal is to get as close to India’s most popular choice that has been determined through the surveys conducted.

Speaking about being a part of this innovative show, Genelia Deshmukh said, “I am really excited to be sharing the screen again with Riteish after a long time. Ladies Vs Gentlemen is an engaging show that gives everyday discussions and scenarios a unique twist. The instances and examples shared by the panellists and the differences of opinion will surely entertain the audience. This show was also like a walk down memory lane for Riteish and myself; we cited so many instances from our own lives. I’m sure these questions are going to stir up some household debates too.”

“Ladies Vs Gentlemen is completely different compared to anything I have done previously. Putting people on the spot with tricky questions that can escalate really quick, was both challenging and fun at the same time. The fact that I get to co-host with my wife, just makes it that much more special. Through the course of the show, we also discovered interesting things about each other on day-to-day topics and I am sure the audience will experience them too. All I can say is that we’ve had a blast, and the viewers are in for a treat!” said Riteish Deshmukh.

Along with bringing their chemistry to the screen, Riteish and Genelia will be seen indulging the panellists in fun banter and animated conversations, providing the viewers with guaranteed entertainment.

Stay tuned to find out more about Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh and the panellists, beyond their reel lives. ‘Ladies Vs Gentlemen’ by Flipkart Video will go live on the Flipkart app on 18th November. Users can access the show by clicking on the Video icon at the bottom right of the Flipkart app’s homepage.

