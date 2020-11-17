Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is a rockstar in true sense. Ever since he was born, the star kid has grabbed all eyeballs. He is so adorable that the internet goes crazy every time this little munchkin does something new.

In yet another video that is floating on the internet, little Tim Tim is singing his heart out. This is making everyone go awww! Continue reading further to have a look at the video.

Actor Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for his film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala. His actor wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan have also joined him there. On Monday, an adorable video surfaced online which showed Taimur singing the birthday song for a friend.

In the video, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan stood next to their friend as he cut his birthday cake. Everyone also sang the birthday song but Taimur, perhaps, got a little too excited. As he began singing loudly, dad Saif told him to calm down a bit and sing nicely. The little one instantly lowered his volume and happily continued singing. Check out the video below:

Well, we can absolutely relate to Taimur as birthdays get us excited even after hitting adulthood, and he is just a child. His excitement is bound to reach the next level after seeing a yummy cake in front of him. But we love how mommy Kareena swayed on his little one’s tunes.

The cutest part of the video was Taimur Ali Khan’s reaction when Saif Ali Khan got to eat the first piece of the cake and Kareena Kapoor Khan the second piece. Taimur’s volume suddenly increased one more time as he may have thought that he might not get the cake…hahaha! We so feel him! This kid has all our hearts.

Another thing that cannot go unnoticed is how gorgeous Kareena looked with her baby bump. Even when she is simply dressed in a boyfriend fit tee and jeans, the diva is glowing. Well, how many hearts for our little Taimur?

