If there is any actor who follows a strict routine, it has to be Laxmii star, Akshay Kumar. The actor is known for his early riser tag, and one thing that he is undoubtedly absent from due to this is parties. For years Akshay not attending any parties has been a point of discussion. The actor in a throwback video has finally opened up on the reason why he does not like to attend. Read on to know what exactly Khiladi Kumar has to say about the same.

Akshay was on The Kapil Sharma Show earlier. The actor was having a ball on the show when, Kapil decided to play a special segment with him, which was confirming the rumours. It was here where Sharma told him to reveal the truth about not attending any parties.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Kapil Sharma asked Akshay Kumar, “Kehte hai ki aap parties mein isliye nahi jaate kyunki phir aapko bhi unhe party deni padegi aur kharcha karna padega. Yeh afwa hai ya sach hai (It is said that you don’t go to parties because you want to spend money and throw parties back for them)?” Akshay replied, “Yeh sach hai (It is the truth).”

Akshay Kumar has quite often gone on record to convey his love for going to bed early. He has also spoken about the fact that people do know even if he comes to the party, he will leave early. That is some master dedication towards routine.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has also been in the headlines for his Diwali release Laxmii. The film is a remake of Kanchana and also stars Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar. While the film managed to break a few records, it certainly left many disheartened. A major number of critics and a huge chunk of the audience called it a lousy remake and even questioned it’s stand on representation.

Akshay Kumar recently opened up on the criticism that Laxmii received. Talking to Mid Day, he said, “I feel great. I know a lot of critics don’t like my films, and I understand it. But my focus is on my audience. I am told it’s the biggest opening of my career. The film achieves something pivotal. Having a transgender protagonist normalises and reinforces the rights of the LGBTQ community. Be it with PadMan [2018] or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha [2017] or Mission Mangal [2019], the idea is to do more than just entertain or deliver a box-office success. I want to make a difference.”

