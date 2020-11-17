Saif Ali Khan revamped his career with Netflix’s Sacred Games. Post his stint as Sartaj Singh, the actor bagged some really interesting projects. Further, Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior added a cherry to the cake. But that’s not it! Om has again signed him in his next, Adipurush and that too against Prabhas. Moreover, the latest news has arrived about his upcoming Netflix film.

As per the Tanhaji actor, he has gone through a script of Netflix film and is already in awe of it. Owing to his fresh and interesting script choices lately, we are assured of something exciting is in the store for Saifians.

While talking to PTI, Saif Ali Khan said, “I recently heard a wonderful script for a Netflix movie. I absolutely loved the script, the idea and the director. We are trying to sort out the dates before we lock. We are almost there.”

Saif Ali Khan further added that he is really looking forward to his upcoming films- Bhoot Police and Adipurush releasing in 3D. “I am excited with my lineup. I feel Bhoot Police and Adipurush need to release on the big screen. They are large screen family entertainers. I want both films to be 3D, Adipurush definitely will be. In Adipurush, I play Raavan and it’s just so exciting,” he said.

“Apart from being one of the deadliest roles in mythology and our culture, it’s also how will he be interpreted and presented. Will he have ten heads all the time, how do you show it, bring in state of the art computer graphics. That’s am exciting area. We are working on those things,” Saif spoke on his dreadful character in Adipurush.

Meanwhile, if we go by a recent report by Mid-Day, Saif has increased his fees three or four times from his earlier one. While he was charging 3-4 crores for a film earlier, he is now asking 11 crores per project. And if the film goes for a digital release then his fees will see a further rise.

Apart from the aforementioned projects, Saif Ali Khan is also awaiting the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2.

