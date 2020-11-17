The Kapil Sharma Show is known to bring smiles and laughter in everybody’s lives. The Diwali special episode turned more exciting when veteran actor Govinda joined the celebrations. However, one person missing from the frame was Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna. This was the second time when the TKSS actor has skipped performing because of the presence of his mama!

For the unversed, Krushna and Govinda had a major fallout back in 2018. The actor has multiple times even spoken about the matter and how he wants things to get resolved. It was last year when the Coolie No. 1 actor graced the TKSS show with his wife Sunita. The couple allegedly did not want Abhishek to be present, so the actor skipped being a part of the episode.

Just before The Kapil Sharma Show recent episode, Krushna Abhishek even spoke about his absence. He revealed that although his maami was not going to be present, he didn’t feel like being a part of the show irrespective. He even expressed his disappointment over reaching out to Govinda multiple times to solve issues but the actor not reciprocating.

Amidst it all, the Raja Babu actor has taken a subtle dig at Krushna Abhishek. During The Kapil Sharma Show episode, we see Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar appear on the stage to perform their gig. It was then that Chandan mentions about bringing Kapil to Mumbai and him leading a whole comedy show now.

The veteran actor then makes a subtle dig at Krushna Abhishek telling Chandan, “Tujhe kaam de na de tere bhaanje ko zarur dega,” as he spoke about Kapil.

Govinda even praises Chandan Prabhakar mentioning, “Taang kheenchna badi baat nahi hai, taang khinchwaana badi baat hai. Taang kheenchne se ghar chalta hai logon ka.”

Previously, Krushna Abhishek in a conversation with TOI spoke up about why he chose to skip performing. “When the relationship between two people is strained, it’s difficult to perform comedy. Besides, mama might take offence to my jokes. Achhi comedy ke liye set ka mahaul achha hona chahiye. I can vouch that it would have been like a house on fire even if I had performed as Krushna and not Sapna (the character he portrays on the show) with mama. I could have paid tribute to him on the show,” said the actor.

