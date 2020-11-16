Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is just like all of us it seems. The actress recently took to social media and revealed that the day she does not annoy her sister Khushi are days that are incomplete.

Janhvi posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, the two sisters are looking stunning in Indian attire as they pose for the camera. While in the first the sister shows off their crazy sides, the second features them on their best behaviour.

Janhvi Kapoor captioned her Instagram post, “Days that I don’t annoy my sister are days that are incomplete.”

Janhvi Kapoor recently engaged in some sibling revelry with sister Khushi in an Instagram post she had shared. The image she posted had Janhvi hugging Khushi from behind, even as her younger sister looks at the camera and smiles.

Earlier this month, Janhvi shared pictures on Instagram of her hugging Khushi from behind as her little sister was celebrating her birthday. The smile on both their faces is priceless and it appears as if both of them have each other’s back. She had captioned these picture, “It’s ur bday will try not to annoy u today ly”

During her Diwali celebrations, Janhvi Kapoor also shared another series of pictures along with her father, producer Boney Kapoor and Khushi. She captioned it, “Sorry for spamming”

Recently, Janhvi posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting vintage ensembles, make-up, hair and jewellery.

Janhvi Kapoor will soon star in films such as RoohiAfza, Takht and Dostana 2.

