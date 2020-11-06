Whoever has siblings will understand the joy of having one. The happiness one receives in annoying your sibling or making them smile is beyond anything else. We have seen a similar sibling revelry between actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor. It is evident from their Instagram posts that they have a close-knit bond. The Dhadak actresses latest Instagram post she shared on Thursday evening is adorable.

The image she posted has Janhvi hugging Khushi from behind, even as her younger sister looks at the camera and smiles. The smile on both their faces is priceless and it appears as if both of them have each other’s back.

“It’s ur bday will try not to annoy u today ly,” Janhvi Kapoor wrote alongside the image.

Janhvi Kapoor keeps sharing videos that reveal her bond with her sister. Amid lockdown, Janhvi had posted a video annoying Khushi who, on being irked, asks her elder sister not to talk to her.

Not long ago, Janhvi had also posted a video on Instagram Stories of Khushi trying the actress’s banana toffee sauce.

Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently seen in “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl“, will next be seen in films such as “RoohiAfza” “Takht” and “Dostana 2“.

