Every 90’s kid will know the charm that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge holds on our hearts. It is more than 25 years since the Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol starrer released, but fans still get excited with the thought of watching it on the big screens. Well, we have good news for all the DDLJ lovers.

Advertisement

As we all know, theatres in Mumbai have re-opened after the 8-months long hiatus due to the coronavirus. Movie buffs happiness is beyond everything and to add to it, we have DDLJ re-releasing in the iconic Maratha Mandir. Excited? Well, hold your horses and continue reading further to get all the details.

Advertisement

As per reports in IANS, the Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Jayenge is back on the big screen, with theatres opening in Mumbai. The Aditya Chopra blockbuster is being screened in Maratha Mandir, the cinema hall where the film had a record-breaking 1,274-week run before it was forced to shut down in March owing to Covid-19 outbreak temporarily.

“As cinemas have been permitted to re-open in Mumbai, Yash Raj Films is thrilled to bring the longest-running film in the history of Indian Cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, back to the silver screen at Maratha Mandir, Mumbai,” said Rohan Malhotra, Vice President Distribution, Yash Raj Films.

“The film has just completed 25 years, and audiences can bank on the film to entertain themselves in these uncertain times by transporting them to the world of Raj and Simran,” Malhotra added.

The romantic drama was made at a budget of Rs 4 crore, emerged a blockbuster, collecting Rs 102.50 crore worldwide upon release in 1995. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge just completed 25 years. The film is being re-released in countries like Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the US, the UK, Canada, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia and Finland among others.

Well, we are sure that fans are too excited with DDLJ’s re-release in Maratha Mandir. What are your thoughts on the same?

Must Read: Poonam Pandey & Sam Bombay Granted Bail, Ordered Not To Move Out Of State Without Permission

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube