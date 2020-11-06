Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol have recently embraced parenthood. The couple announced the news of their baby boy on social media and even asked for suggestions for the name. Finally, they have named the baby and announced the same on social media. They have named their baby boy as Veer.

Amrita and RJ Anmol, earlier today, took to Instagram and uploaded a picture in which the couple’s seen holding the little hand of their baby.

In the caption, they wrote, “Hello World… Meet Our Son #Veer

He is lookin at his 1st BroFist 👊🏼 frm YOU !!!

Seek Your Blessings 🙏🏼

~Amrita Rao RJ Anmol~”

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got married in 2016 after dating for seven years. The actress announced her pregnancy last month with a picture flaunting her baby bump with RJ Anmol. In the caption, she wrote, “For YOU it’s the 10th Month…But for US, it’s THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE’th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It’s True …the Baby is Coming Soon An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families…Thank you universe And thank you ALL Keep blessing.”

Speaking about Amrita Rao’s first reaction after seeing her baby, the actress’s sister told IANS, “The baby was wrapped beautifully and lay in the cradle and my mom got very emotional when she saw him. Quarantine times were extremely hard for us! When I first got to know about Amrita’s pregnancy, although I was delighted, the fear of coronavirus was getting to me and within four days the big lockdown was announced.”

She added, “Amrita, who looked gorgeous all throughout her pregnancy phase, was pretty relieved on finally getting to see her baby hale and hearty. She was planning to have a baby post the shooting of her last movie ‘Thackeray’, and finally, it was a dream-come-true moment for her.”

