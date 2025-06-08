An intriguing casting fact about the iconic Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish has surfaced—Amrita Rao was originally approached for the lead female role before Priyanka Chopra was finalized.

In an interview with Hindustan Times the Vivah actress opened up about why she stepped away from the project. “Hrithik and I did a photoshoot, and unfortunately, the chemistry was missing, as I was looking too young for him. I don’t have any hard feelings about losing Krrish because I strongly believe destiny leads each individual in life,” Amrita shared.

Amrita Rao’s Fond Connection With The Roshan Family & The Road Not Taken In Krrish

She spoke warmly about her rapport with the Roshan family: “I must be really lucky because the Roshans—Hrithik, Rakesh, and Suzanne—have loved all my films. I’m their favorite outside the family. It feels great because they’re known for delivering hit after hit. I hope to work with them in the future. Believe it or not, Rakesh Roshan is a fan of mine,” she added.

Destiny, however, had other plans, and the role went to Priyanka Chopra, who delivered a memorable performance that helped cement Krrish’s place in Bollywood history.

For those who may not know, Amrita Rao made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Ab Ke Baras and has since won hearts with films like Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Naa, Vivah, and My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves. While she has yet to collaborate with the Roshan family onscreen, fans remain hopeful for a future partnership.

