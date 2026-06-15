Tumbadchi Manjula, starring Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, and others, wrapped up its second weekend on a high note. Due to new releases, the show count was impacted on the second Friday (June 12), but with a good response from audiences, exhibitors increased shows on Saturday and Sunday. As a result, an impressive jump was recorded over the weekend, pushing the overall Indian box office collection close to the 10 crore net mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

How much did Tumbadchi Manjula earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy entertainer scored 60 lakh on the second Friday, day 8. On Saturday, day 10, it jumped by a solid 133.33% and earned 1.4 crore. On Sunday, day 10, it again jumped by 23.57% and earned 1.73 crore. Overall, it has earned 9.58 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 11.3 crore gross. Considering the strong momentum, the film will comfortably cross the 15 crore mark in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 5.85 crore

Day 8 – 60 lakh

Day 9 – 1.4 crore

Day 10 – 1.73 crore

Total – 9.58 crore

Tumbadchi Manjula becomes the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026

With 9.58 crore, Tumbadchi Manjula has surpassed Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? (8.97 crore) in just 10 days, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. It is expected to conclude its run in the same position as the next target, Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (28 crore), is out of reach. Yes, the Sam Tamhankar starrer is doing well at the Indian box office, but adding 18.43 crore more to the kitty seems impossible. Let’s see how far it goes over its lifetime run.

Take a look at the top 5 Marathi grossers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net):

Raja Shivaji – 105.68 crore Deool Band 2 – 68.22 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam – 28 crore Tumbadchi Manjula – 9.58 crore (10 days) Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? – 8.97 crore

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