Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 is set for its theatrical release this Friday (June 19). Considering the sequel factor and the success of the Jab Talak, Mashooqa songs, there’s decent-to-good buzz for the film on the ground level. This buzz is also being reflected in ticket windows: in the early stage of day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office, the film is showing a decent pace. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales report!

Apart from a couple of factors mentioned above, the upcoming Cocktail sequel also benefits from the goodwill of Maddock Films. This goodwill is helping the film gain a good show/screen count across the country and build momentum in pre-sales. As we write, the film has secured 3,700 shows, and more will be added over time.

Day 1 advance booking update of Cocktail 2

It was yesterday, the official advance booking for Cocktail 2 started, but the full-fledged bookings are yet to open. It’s been a day, and as of now (9 am IST), the rom-com has sold 10,100 tickets (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. In terms of collections, it has grossed 42 lakh at the Indian box office through opening-day pre-sales. In net collections, it equals 36 lakh.

Such a pace is decent, and with still 4 days to go and more shows being added, it will only increase from now on. Considering the sequel factor, Cocktail 2 should ideally target a gross collection of 4-5 crore through day 1 advance booking. Let’s see if it gets there over the next 4 days.

Targets a double-digit start

Considering the sequel factor and the goodwill of Maddock Films, the Cocktail sequel is likely to score in double-digits, and surpassing the 10 crore net mark on day 1 doesn’t look like a big task. However, the picture will only get clearer once full-fledged booking opens.

More about the film

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan (Maddock Films). It is written by Luv Ranjan. The film serves as a spiritual sequel to 2012’s Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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