The urban rom-com genre is officially back, and it is looking shinier than ever with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna taking charge! Ever since Maddock Films announced Cocktail 2, everyone has been excited and is waiting for the film to establish some new milestones for the romantic comedy genre! Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film carries all the right ingredients to set the box office on fire on its opening day.

Armed with a sizzling soundtrack by Pritam and an intriguing ‘A’ certificate from the censor board, the movie is all set for a glamorous start at the ticket windows on June 19. In fact, if the advance booking momentum is any indication, it is squarely eyeing three massive opening day records on its Day 1!

Cocktail Box Office Day 1 Records

Since the pandemic, the glamorous romantic-comedy genre has found it tough to hit good numbers on Day 1, with audiences becoming highly selective. Currently, the record for the biggest post-pandemic rom-com opener is held by Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Biggest Rom-Com Opening Post-COVID

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film stands as the biggest rom-com opener post-COVID with a net collection of 15.73 crore at the box office in India on day 1. In all probability, Shahid Kapoor‘s biggie might surpass this number!

Biggest Romantic Opening Of 2026

The biggest romantic opening for 2026 is by Shahid Kapoor’s romantic action drama O Romeo, which earned 9.01 crore at the box office. Cocktail 2, capitalizing heavily on the combined fanbases of Kriti Sanon and national crush Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to claim the number 1 spot!

Top 5 Bollywood Openers Of 2026

The rom-com produced by Maddock Films is all set to enter the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2026, surpassing Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’s 8.65 crore. With the promotional track Vallah already ruling the reels and streaming charts, the stage is perfectly set.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2026 along with their genres (India Net Collection).

Dhurandhar 2 (Thriller): 145 crore Border 2 (War Drama): 32.1 crore Bhooth Bangla (Horror Comedy): 18.31 crore O Romeo (Romance Action): 9.01 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Romantic Comedy): 8.65 crore Ikkis (War Drama): 7.28 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Romantic Comedy): 4.38 crore Chand Mera Dil (Romantic Drama): 3.31 crore Peddi Hindi (Sports Drama): 3 crore Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past (Horror): 2.5 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Governor VS Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Day 2: Kangana Ranaut Is Leading Over Manoj Bajpayee By A Margin Of Only 4.2%!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News