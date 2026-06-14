Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur led Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai picked up the desired momentum on the second Saturday. David Dhawan’s romantic comedy is set to hit the 50 crore mark and beat the domestic lifetime of The Kerala Story 2. Scroll below for the day 9 update!

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 9

According to the official figures, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected 3.25 crore on day 9 at the Indian box office. It is a 38% jump compared to 2.35 crore on the previous day, despite competition from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor, and other new releases.

The total net collection in India now stands at 49.13 crore, which is approximately 57.97 crore in gross earnings. Today, the romantic comedy will officially cross the 50 crore mark.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Week 1: 43.53 crore

Day 8: 2.35 crore

Day 9: 3.25 crore

Total: 49.13 crore

Can it beat The Kerala Story 2 today?

Varun Dhawan starrer needs to earn 3.12 crore today in order to beat the domestic lifetime of The Kerala Story 2. Considering the jump on the second Saturday, that looks like a much-achievable target. It is set to become the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.29 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 195.21 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.07 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 49.13 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 38.36 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 9 Summary

India net: 49.13 crore

India gross: 57.97 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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