Shahid Kapoor-led O’Romeo was released amid high expectations but unfortunately, it failed to score big. While its collections look fair in isolation, they aren’t enough considering the big budget. Yesterday, it concluded its 30-day theatrical run, and so far, the ride has been underwhelming. In India, it has earned less than 100 crore gross, while worldwide box office collections are below 125 crore gross. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did O’Romeo earn at the worldwide box office in 30 days?

The Bollywood romantic action thriller is currently in its fifth week. On the fifth Saturday, day 30, it earned 29 lakh in India. The good thing is that the film has displayed an upward trend from day 29’s 15 lakh, but it doesn’t have much time left with Dhurandhar 2 releasing this Thursday (March 19). Overall, it has earned an estimated 82.16 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 96.94 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 24.75 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 30-day worldwide box office collection is 121.69 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 82.16 crore

India gross – 96.94 crore

Overseas gross – 24.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 121.69 crore

Box office verdict of O’Romeo

O’Romeo was reportedly made at a budget of 130 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 82.16 crore net so far, thus recovering 63.2% of the budget. Since the film won’t make any significant earnings going forward, it has secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office, per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 130 crore

India net collection – 82.16 crore

Recovery – 63.2%

Deficit – 47.84 crore

Deficit% – 36.8%

Verdict – Losing

More about the film

O’Romeo is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, marking his fourth collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Aruna Irani in key roles. It was theatrically released on February 13.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collection Day 16: Becomes 2nd Tamil Film Of 2026 To Cross A Whopping 400% ROI

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News