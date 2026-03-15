The Aditya Dhar storm is hitting the West, just the right amount, and Ranveer Singh is not just breaking records; he is feasting on them. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is rewriting history at the North American box office, one day at a time, with its advance booking. The energy is at an all-time high!

The USA and Canada numbers, with their advance sales, are surpassing some of the other Bollywood biggies. In the last 24 hours alone, the film has performed a massacre of previous records, surpassing the lifetime opening weekend figures of some of Indian cinema’s biggest legends.

Ranveer Singh All Set To Change History!

As of now, the total North American advance sales of Dhurandhar 2 for the first weekend stand at a staggering $4.6 Million. This is just the advance sales figure, and the actual numbers will be much higher! The movie hasn’t even hit the screens for its full run.

Check out the 4 Bollywood biggies, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 surpassed with the weekend advance sales itself in the last 24 hours (Gross Collection).

Brahmastra: $4.36 Million

Baahubali: The Beginning: $4.52 Million

Kabali: $4.55 Million

KGF: Chapter 2: $4.6 Million

By overtaking Yash’s KGF 2 and Prabhas’s Baahubali 1, Ranveer Singh has established himself as a powerful force in the overseas market! The momentum is so strong that the film is now breathing down the neck of Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1, which sits at $4.94 Million. The film is likely to surpass this number within the next few hours.

However, to enter the prestigious All-Time Top 10 Opening Weekends at the North American box office for Indian films, Ranveer Singh needs to beat his own previous record-setter, Padmaavat, which earned $4.97 Million in the opening weekend.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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