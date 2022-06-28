KGF Chapter 2 has rewritten the history books of the box office. The film starring Yash enjoyed the sky-high pre-release buzz and its translation into numbers went even a step further, thus helping in putting on record numbers. Speaking about the Hindi version, the film has finished off its worldwide run just below Salman Khan‘s Sultan.

Back in 2018, KGF Chapter 1 enjoyed a good success for its Hindi version despite a clash with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Zero. After a theatrical success, it went on to gain a loyal fan base with OTT viewing and anticipation built up like anything for Chapter 2. The film played in theatres for over a month and now the closing numbers are in for the Hindi version.

As per the latest update, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has ended its run of 71 crores gross in overseas. When combined with its Indian collection of 434.62 crores (512.85 crores gross), the total worldwide collection stands at a whopping 583.85 crores gross. It just missed Salman Khan’s Sultan, which had earned 589 crores globally. Speaking about the worldwide numbers inclusive of all languages, the film stands at 1230 crores.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 released on 14th April 2022.

Meanwhile, producer Vijay Kiragandur earlier stated that KGF Chapter 3 will go on floors this October, and they are planning for a 2024 release, as per some reports. However, Karthik Gowda, executive producer of Homebale Films, debunked all speculations and shared they will begin the work on the film with an official announcement.

