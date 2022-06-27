Just a few days ago we all were left exhilarated after the makers of the Don franchise finally shared the good news of Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 in making. Not just this, it was also claimed that Amitabh Bachchan who was the OG would be reprising his role for the third instalment.

Well, it looks like someone else wants to join the franchise too, and it will surely leave you shell-shocked. Hint, no it’s no one from Bollywood. Read on to know who we are talking about.

Recently, famous p*rn star Kendra Lust, who is one big Shah Rukh Khan buff, claimed that she was ready to star in the actor’s next big project Don 3. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

P*rn star Kendra Lust recently took it to her Twitter handle to express her love for Shah Rukh Khan and show her interest to star in Don 3 alongside him. Her Tweet read, “Hey @ritesh_sid & @FarOutAkhtar .. Let’s make #Don3 on Public Demand😉 I am In 🔥”.

Not just that, a few days ago Kendra had also tweeted a fan-made poster with her in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan’s poster. Her Tweet read, “Always wanted #SRK in stylist Action movies…What a teaser…Waiting for @Atlee_dir ‘s this masterpiece ft. @iamsrk & #nayanthara..🔥 Have A Blast, Chief 😉 #Jawan”

Woah! Now that’s super interesting, isn’t it, King Khan surely has quite some fans.

Check out fan reaction below:

You will be the 'Junglee Billi' in this 💥 — Maxy (@i_Maxxaryan) June 6, 2022

Didi ki wish puri krdo Farhan Bhai 😅 — Rahul (@Rahul_srkian_) June 6, 2022

Future bollywood queen — Angela's Lover😘 (@Angelaboy123) June 6, 2022

You should replace roma in don series.. — ANKIT (@VintageSRKian) June 6, 2022

Roma Ke Jagah Aap Ko le lega ma'am 🔥🔥 — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) June 6, 2022

Now this getting out of hand aisa craze. Most hyped film in history 😅😅 — Aditya Mazumdar (@Mazumda12Aditya) June 6, 2022

Thodi madad kar lo @FarOutAkhtar ki @KendraLust — PATHAAN KA TOOFAN 🇮🇳 (@Follow_Pathaan) June 7, 2022

Meanwhile, while talking about the Don 3 script in the works, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Don is a subject close to everyone at Excel. The team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for Don 3 for a while now, but the same has been put on the back burner time and again due to a lack of novelty factor. But the team has finally scummed upon an idea that’s exciting and will take the franchise to the next level. Farhan Akhtar has started writing the script and will give narration to his Don aka SRK, once the screenplay is locked”

Would you like to see Kendra Lust starring in Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 and Jawan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

