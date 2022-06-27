Bollywood is dropping back-to-back quality content since the last few months but their box office fate has been quite unpredictable so far. Several remakes from the south have failed to do well recently and only time will tell if Raj Mehta’s next, Selfiee, will break the ongoing trend. In a recent conversation with the media, the director opened up on what to expect from the film and whether or not he is feeling the pressure so far.

For the unversed, Selfiee was officially announced in January this year and is currently in the production stage. The movie is an adaptation of Malayalam drama film Driving Licence which originally featured Suraj Venjaramoodu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The Hindi version will feature Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles and looks like the director is trying to give it a unique touch.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, director Raj Mehta stressed on how he watched the film only once before deciding to do something with it. “Our attempt was always to adapt it and not remake. We have adapted it for the Hindi audience and bring it in that syntax. Believe me when I say this, I have seen Driving Licence just once to decide if I want to make it or no…Akshay sir was the one who suggests me the film, I watched it and really liked it. After that, I have not seen the film because I wanted to adapted the plot for our audience”, he said.

Raj Mehta also believes that there is some pressure since the original was a big success. “There is an addition pressure for sure, because the original has done well in Malayalam. But, we have treated it our way and we have done the best we can with the script of the film”, he added.

He explained that most parts of Selfiee are done and further stressing on how fun it is to work with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, he said, “Both Akshay sir and Emraan are easy to work with. I think, Akshay sir is even more funnier off screen than he is on screen. He keeps chilling on the sets and Emraan is also the same. We have shot in the heat of Bhopal, but the team ensured a fun environment.”

