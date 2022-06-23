Emraan Hashmi has had quite a controversial career. He began his journey as a serial kisser with films like Murder, Aashiq Banaya Apne, Jannat among others. Everyone knows he’s really unfiltered with his opinions, even when it comes to calling an actress plastic. Scroll below for how he ended up attacking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Hashmi has never held himself back from making statements that could stir controversies. He allegedly even once yelled out at Kriti Kharbanda for reaching Raaz Reboot sets 30 minutes late. Just not that, he even had ended up calling Aamir Khan boring once.

It was back during Koffee With Karan Season 4 that Emraan Hashmi made an appearance alongside his uncle Mahesh Bhatt. Just not him, even Bhatt gave his best and nailed the rapid-fire round with unfiltered responses. But it was this question that witnessed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as an answer and left everyone in disbelief.

Karan Johar had asked, “Name an actor/actress that comes to your mind when I say plastic?” To this, Emraan Hashmi in no time answered Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! This left many shocked but as they say, to each, its own!

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt also grabbed eyeballs when he said that Barfi! was one movie that he really finds overrated.

On the professional front, Emraan Hashmi was recently working on Tiger 3. The actor has undergone a major fitness transformation and bulked himself up to be a part of the Salman Khan starrer. He has also been multiple times spotted at the airport along with Katrina Kaif and others as they head out to lavish destinations for shoots.

He is also a part of Selfiee that co-stars Akshay Kumar.

