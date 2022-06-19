Aamir Khan is Bollywood’s perfectionist who not only delivers amazing content but was also the first to enter the coveted 100 CR, 200 Cr and 300 Cr box office clubs. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, has in the past shoved love on many films that he has liked. However, did you know he wasn’t a fan of the 2005 National Award-winning film Black – starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji?

As per the actor’s confession –on his blog and in an interview, he found the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film “very insensitive” and something that “sends out very wrong signals.” He even went as far as calling the performances “over the top.” Read on to know all he said and what was the Shehanshah of Bollywood’s response to it.

Sharing his thoughts on the Amitabh Bachchan-Rani Mukerji starrer upon its release on his blog, Aamir Khan had written, “My big exception towards Black is the fact that a child with severe difficulties is shown being ill-treated instead of being treated with love, care and understanding. I simply cannot come to terms with that no matter what the writer and director say in defence.”

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror later, Aamir Khan straight up said he didn’t like Black and found it insensitive. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor was quoted saying, “I didn’t like the film. I found it very insensitive, it sends out very wrong signals. It was extremely manipulative. I could see the effort in the manipulation, and the art of the director is in not letting you see the manipulation.” He added, “The sensibility wasn’t right for me, I couldn’t make out if they were living in a house or a museum or a library or a church. The performances were over the top. Most importantly, it was about a child who had these problems, an alcoholic person comes and says you have to leave her alone with me for forty days, and he slaps her around.”

Not one to take the criticism lightly, Amitabh Bachchan clapped back at the actor and defended his film. Talking to Mid-day, the Don actor said, “If Aamir is unhappy with this, let him demonstrate otherwise. I would be keen and anxious to educate myself on any prospective change that he might introduce to cinema. With due respect, all the films that he features in and that I have had the great pleasure in watching, have all adhered to the very qualities that he dislikes in Black. From using the distinct handicap, or to be politically correct, challenged condition, of a crippled human in his cricket team in Lagaan, to the ‘sensitivities’ of a blind girl in Fanaa.”

Further taking a dig at Aamir Khan’s remark, Amitabh Bachchan said, “I cannot comment whether my performance was towering or not, but Aamir may be right on the other, maybe the performances did go ‘over the top’ of his head!”

Black, narrates the story of Michelle (played by Rani Mukerji), a deaf-and-blind woman, and her relationship with her teacher Debraj (Amitabh Bachchan), an elderly alcoholic teacher who himself later develops Alzheimer’s disease. The film won several accolades including three national awards – Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actor and Best Costume Design

