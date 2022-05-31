After a long wait and delays, Aamir Khan finally unveiled the trailer of his most awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. People are showering their love on the actor and the trailer as it feels like a breeze of fresh air. Although there are just 3 months left for the release of the film, a report by a leading portal claims that Khan and his team have made an extensive plan to promote the upcoming film. Read on to read the whole scoop.

Khan chose to release the trailer in a very unique way, as it was launched on Sunday in the second strategic time out of the IPL finals. For the unversed, the slice of life film is an official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and it was about a gentle, friendly man, who navigates through the major events of the 1960s and ’70s while inspiring those around him with his perpetual optimism.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Laal Singh Chaddha told Pinkvilla about how the team has planned the marketing of the film. Talking about the same, the insider said, “Aamir Khan and his team have designed a campaign that unfolds bits and pieces from the world of the film at regular intervals.”

“While the first trailer was launched two and a half months prior to release, Aamir Khan is already working to launch some more assets in the time to come. While a trailer two is sure to be out closer to the releases, there will be many more videos, which might serve as mini trailers,” revealed a source close to the Laal Singh Chaddha production.

They also shared that the remaining songs from the film will be launched in the audio format soon. The insider concluded saying, “The idea is to keep releasing something or the other until the release to keep the conversation intact. The sustenance of the campaign will include – audio launch followed by music videos, mini trailers and finally a second trailer. Who knows, there might be a short third one too.”

Apart from Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen on August 11, 2022.

