Aamir Khan is known for being a perfectionist, be it in his films or his personal life, the actor likes to live by certain rules. Meanwhile, we have seen the actor playing multiple characters all these years and in his debut film Holi, the actor was seen with a buzz haircut. During the time, many thought the actor has shaved his head for the film but in reality, the actor claimed he did that after a girl rejected him. Yes! You read that right. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Before becoming a major superstar of Bollywood, Khan started his career as a child artist in prominent films like Yaadon Ki Baaraat and Madhosh. Although he played the lead in the 1984 film Holi but it was Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak that helped him get recognition. Later he worked on other significant films for which he has also won several awards.

Meanwhile, back in the day, Aamir Khan shaved his head right before making his Bollywood debut, many thought he has done it for the film but the reason was different. In an interview with Simi Garewal on her show Rendezvous, the Dangal star said, “A lot of people think I shaved my head for the film, when in fact I shaved my head for some other reason altogether.”

“I lost a girl I loved. I mean one day she told me that she didn’t love, and so as a reaction, I went and shaved my head off. Quite a childish and immature thing to do, but that’s why I did it then. So when Ketan called me to meet me, I went to meet him, and he said ‘where’s your hair’,” Aamir Khan said.

Later when Simi said that he has been a ‘very intense lover,’ the actor replied, “Yeah, I guess so. Sounds like it.” Asked if the girl rejected him, Khan said, “Yeah, I mean, if you’re having a relationship for a fair amount of time, and you know if she didn’t feel that she loved me or value me, that was something that I completely respect and till today I do respect that decision of hers.”

During the same conversation, Aamir Khan even revealed that he had written a letter with his blood to Reena Dutta. However, his plan backfired as Reena got really upset with him. Later Dutta asked him to not do such things and even Aamir realised that it was not the right way.

On the work front, Aamir recently unveiled the trailer of his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha and it is getting praised by everyone. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

