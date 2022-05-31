Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has shared an adorable nickname for the actor’s current girlfriend Saba Azad.

Advertisement

Saba shared a boomerang video of herself on Instagram in front of a mirror. Dressed in a brown dress, Saba captioned the post, “I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bts.”

Advertisement

Sussanne Khan also took to the comment section and tagged Saba Azad as ‘Sabooo’.

Sussanne Khan commented: “Woww Sabooo” with fire emojis.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made it official in the industry as they graced Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. As per reports, they were constantly holding hands inside the venue and were all about each other.

A source from the party revealed to India Today, “Hrithik introduced Saba Azad as his girlfriend at Karan’s birthday bash. The couple didn’t leave each other’s side and were holding hands throughout the party. Saba and Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne exchanged pleasantries at the party. All is well between Hrithik and Sussanne.”

Sussanne Khan had also attended the event with her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter where he will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time.

Apart from this, he also has Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.

Must Read: Weekly Horoscope From May 30 To June 5, 2022: Cancer Need To Save Themselves From Tiffs, Time To Save Money For Aquarius People!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram