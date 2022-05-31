Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding in Mumbai last month. There were special arrangements made to ensure no inside pictures or videos go viral from the venue. Leading paparazzi member Viral Bhayani had expressed his disappointment over not even thinking about their fraternity by throwing a reception. Neetu Kapoor is now responding to his statement.

For the unversed, Viral had not only taken a dig at Alia and Ranbir but also Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. He said that the leading Bollywood couple has such huge net worth but what’s the use if they can’t even splurge a sum on reception. Furthermore, he added that he could sponsor it for them.

Now reacting to it all, Neetu Kapoor in an interaction with India Today said, “Oh, I want to have a social reception for Viral. I don’t like it when anyone is upset. I will host a special reception only for him and have him on stage also, but I don’t want him to be unhappy. This was just a quick wedding and hence we couldn’t do much. If it was left to me, I would have done it with grandeur and called everyone.”

Well, this is a really mature response to come from Neetu Kapoor despite knowing that her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt were being targeted over their earnings. Let’s see what Viral Bhayani has to react to this.

On the professional front, Neetu Kapoor is busy judging Dance Deewane Juniors. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is the next project for Ranbir Kapoor.

