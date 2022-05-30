Kamaal Rashid Khan never leaves a chance to talk about anything and everything. Not a single day goes by when the self-claimed critic KRK doesn’t tweet about things happening across the globe. The self-claimed critic was recently in the news when he dragged Anushka Sharma in his Tweet while writing about Virat Kohli’s performance in IPL 2022. KRK was trolled baldy for dragging the Pari actress’ name. But how his latest tweet has something else to offer. Scroll down to know what we are talking about.

KRK was recently in the news when he launched his new book Controversial KRK. The former actor received congratulations from the who’s who of the industry.

This afternoon KRK took to Twitter to claim something that his followers think is very unusual. KRK claimed that Sidharth Malhotra apparently got angry when his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani congratulated KRK on his new book. KRK wrote, “Actress #KiaraAdvani did this tweet and deleted after 10 minutes. When I asked her reason? She said that @SidMalhotra got angry and asked her to delete the tweet.”

KRK went on to add, “Yaar Sid Tu Itna Bada Nalla Kyon hai? Ladkiyon Ko Aage Karke Kyon Ladta Hai? Pahle Alia Ab Kiara. Mard Banna Seekh.”

Soon after his fans and followers fans trolled him for his disrespectful tweet. A user wrote, “Itni achi jodi ko bc todwana chahta hai dale” while another said, “Besharam kahika itna gaali khane ke baad bhi tweet karta rehta self-respect naam ki cheez hoti hain shayad?” A netizen even said that he doesn’t know what self respect is. Check out a few comments below:

Meanwhile, KRK also targeted the trailer of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which was dropped yesterday. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles.

KRK wrote, “Aamir Khan has proved that he is the most clever actor in Bollywood. Iski film #LalSinghChaddha release Hogi August Lekin. Lekin Isne film ko May main Hi Disaster Karwa Liya Hai.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to hit the screens on August 11, 2022.

