The Bollywood vs South debate is something that has been garnering a lot of limelight over the last couple of weeks. While the debate and discussions around it won’t be taking a back seat any time soon, Ranveer Singh gave all talking about it a befitting and grooving. Want to know when, where and how he did so? Well, scroll down!

At the recently held IPL 2022 closing ceremony, Ranveer gave a power-packed performance that lasted a quarter of an hour. During it, he not only danced to some of his and Bollywood’s hit tracks but also performed the hook steps of some top South Indian songs like KGF: Chapter 2 ‘Dheera Dheera,’ RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ and Master’s ‘Vaathi Coming’.

During his 15-minute performance, Ranveer Singh had the audience enthralled with his performances. While he entered the stadium with the flag of IPL and performed Bollywood songs like Tattad Tattad from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday and Ghoomar from Padmaavat, it was his performances of South Indian songs that won the hearts of millions.

At the IPL 2022 closing ceremony, Ranveer Singh incorporated quite a few essences of the South film industries by mouthing Yash’s famous ‘violence, violence dialogue from KGF: Chapter 2, performing ‘Dheera Dheera’ from the same film and doing the hook steps of RRR’s Naatu Naatu done by Jr NTR & Ram Charan and Master’s Vaathi Coming done by Thalapathy Vijay. Dressed in colourful attire and holding up a sledgehammer, Singh also mouthed Rocky’s iconic ‘violence, voilence’ dialogue before KGF 2 before joining the dancers for the track ‘Dheera Dheera’. Another netizen wrote, “Monumental Stage Performance By @RanveerOfficial sir For The Song Of @TheNameIsYash BOSS Starrer #KGF2 Song 🔥” A third noted, “@RanveerOfficial Dance For #DheeraDheera In IPL Closing Ceremony 🔥”

Commenting on his doing the Vaathi Coming hook step, some netizens wrote, “#KamalHaasan sir saying he’s waiting for #ThalapathyVijay Anna’s call sheet, #TheLegendSaravanan annachi saying #Thalapathy is one of his role model in #TamilCinema and #ThalapathyVijay𓃵Anna #RanveerSingh dancing to #Vijay Anna’s #Vaathicoming wow what a perfect Sunday! 🔥🔥🔥” Another noted, “VaathiComing 💥❤” Tweets appreciating his performance on the South songs also included several hearts, fire, fireworks and other emojis.

Yesterday saw some people from the south writing this as an insult to them,i was deeply hurt to see that because this the INDIAN Premier League and if a movie from that industry made it so big ,you should be proud,today felt happy to see that there are people like you too❤️✨ — Prem Sharma (@imprem858) May 30, 2022

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh performing to these hit South Indian songs and shutting people who are still busy with the ‘Bollywood vs South’ debate?

