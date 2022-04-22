RRR Box Office Day 28 (Hindi): Progressing Towards The 270 Crore Mark, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer Maintains Its Pace!

It has been four weeks since the release of RRR (Hindi) and the film has been doing quite well right till its 28th day, what with the collections staying over the 1 crore mark. Even on Thursday, the film collected 1.02 crores and that’s quite impressive, considering the fact that Monday was 1.20 crores. That’s hardly a drop during the weekdays which promises yet another good week ahead.

Advertisement

Of course, there is KGF – Chapter 2 (Hindi) continuing to run quite strong and then there is Jersey as well that has been released, which is bound to pick up over the weekend. Still, RRR (Hindi) is having its own audience which means even though there would be a drop in collections today, on Saturday and Sunday the film will be collecting in upwards of 1 crore all over again.

Advertisement

So far, the SS Rajamouli directed film has collected 258.51 crores and it would be the push over the weekend that would decide how quickly will it move into the 270 crores mark. If there are good jumps evidenced over the weekend then a number closer to 275 crores is also possible. However realistically speaking, 270 crores looks like a better bet since next Friday Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 will arrive as well and especially the former will capture the mass market, which is where RRR (Hindi) is doing its best business currently.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Hindi): Overtakes The Kashmir Files & Akshay Kumar’s Highest-Grosser In Worldwide Collections!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube