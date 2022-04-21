KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Day 8 (Hindi) Early Trends: Yash is shattering not one but many records at the box office with his latest release which is the 2nd instalment of the KGF franchise. Helmed by Prashant Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles.

While the film has created waves at the international box office, it looks unstoppable at the domestic box office too. Within just 7 days, the film’s Hindi version crossed the 250 crore mark.

As per the early trends flowing in, KGF: Chapter 2 has garnered around 14-16 crores* on the 8th day of its release. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 269.05-271.05 crores*. Within just 7 days of its release, the Yash starrer managed to cross the 250 crore mark and even surpass Baahubali – The Conclusion’s collections.

On the other hand, KGF 2, is yet to cross RRR (Hindi) lifetime collection. While RRR reached the 255 crore mark almost within a month of its release, KGF 2 created ripped and cross the mark in just 7 days.

Well, let us take a look at the Biggest Week One the Hindi releases:

KGF – Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 254.97 crores

Baahubali – The Conclusion (Hindi) – 247 crores

Sultan – 208.82 crores

War – 208.05 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 206.04 crores

Sanju – 202.51 crores

Dangal – 193.53 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 184.62 crores

PK – 183 crores

Dhoom: 3 – 178.89 crores

After the first two days of its release, KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi)’s day-wise growth has been stagnant. It crossed the 50 crore mark on the first day of its release and earned 53.95 crores net on day 1. However later, the film earned 46.79 crores, 42.90 crores, 50.35 crores, 25.57 crores, 19.14 crores, and 16.35 crores on Day 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, respectively.

Well, KGF 2’s earnings are expected to see a huge jump on the weekend. We shall wait and watch!

