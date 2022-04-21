Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon and there’s no denying that. After ruling Bollywood with her elegance and acting chops, Priyanka travelled overseas and became a huge sensation globally! Despite her films, the actress has also managed to make a special place in everyone’s heart and made headlines owing to her controversies.

Not many know, there’s a set of celebrities that Priyanka Chopra is friends with. Not everyone in the industry is friends with Peecee and her catfights are proof.

Throwback to the time when Priyanka Chopra had graced Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan in 2017 and received some stern comments from the show’s host. It so happened when KJo began to explain the rapid-fire round and told her that she is supposed to take coffee shots if they did that particular thing in their life.

Karan Johar began by saying, “We have heard all about your Hollywood achievement. Like you have been there and did it. You’ve been to every red carpet, every talk show. Now, this is where the real fun begins. That is why we called you on the couch.”

“Bohot ho gayi tumhari taarif. Ho gaya tumhara global achievement. Hindi film actress ho, apni aukaat mein raho. (Enough of praising and talking about your global achievement. You are a Hindi film actress, so be within your limits.)”, he added.

Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra too have been at the logger’s head. But later they buried hatchets and became good friends. In 2012, KJo had opened up about the same and told ETimes, “I picked up the phone and reacted like a pressure cooker. Then I realised it wasn’t worth it. I called her and said I was turning 40. I have a great EQ (emotional quotient) with her. I’ve shared several warm moments with PeeCee. Since I am the older one, I decided to be mature.”

