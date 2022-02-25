Bollywood came together at the wedding bash of newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar last night. The party was thrown by Ritesh Sidhwani and Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone and Tara Sutaria, everyone was a part of the huge event. Netizens aren’t happy with the attire Malaika Arora pulled off and below are all the details.

Advertisement

It seemed like black was the theme of the party as everyone starting from Anusha Dandekar, Suhana Khan to Karishma Kapoor pulled off the same colour. Given it was a wedding bash, Malla decided to go all out for the theme as she opted for sheer attire.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora opted for a shimmery thigh-high slit attire. It was a single-shoulder outfit with sequined embellishment over it. The lower part of the attire was transparent and one could witness her oozing oomph in the s*xy attire. Malla opted for a high pony and completed her look with a pair of stilettos.

As soon as the pictures of Malaika Arora went viral on social media, netizens took to the comment section and began trolling the actress.

A user wrote, “Waah wedding bash me aise kapde kaun pehnta hai”

Another commented, “Kya kapde pehne h Malaika.. Wedding party thi ya koi fashion show,gala..”

“Mtlb itna ang pradarshan to sunny leone bhi nhi krti jitna ye krti h vo bhi daily basis pe….. kya yar tumne kya ek pkka camera iski pardarshni dikhane ke liye book kiya hua h,” a comment read.

A user wrote, “Malla niche Q kuch ni daala.”

“Shadi me itne wahiyat kapde kon pehnta h,” another commented.

Check out the viral pictures below:

Did you like the attire pulled of by Malaika Arora at Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar’s bash?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Ajay Devgn’s Father Took Me & Fed Me When I Was Walking The Streets Hungry Says Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube