Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are the two leading men in the Bollywood industry at present. The two actors have cumulatively made a fortune at the box office with their movies over the years. Apart from the movie business, the two are all also quite followed in their advertising area as well. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning comeback in an ad for Thums Up. As the ad goes around, reports have come in saying that Salman will also be appearing in an ad for Thums Up’s contender, Pepsi. Let’s check out the details.

For the unversed, the TVC for thumbs up shows the ‘Dilwale’ actor appearing as an activist, with long hair, generally themed around his upcoming movie Pathan. Below is all you need to know.

Coming back to the topic, it was noted, back in the early 90s that Shah Rukh Khan was appointed as the brand diplomat for Pepsi. The actor went on to deliver ads for the pop soda brand from the 1990s till 2011. On the contrary, Salman khan was associated with Thums Up during the mid-2000s and again came back from 2012- to 2016.

At present both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have interchanged their positions, as the Don actor is supporting Thums Up while the Ready actor is now supporting Pepsi. As per rumours, just after Thums up launched their ad with Shah Rukh, which has received immense love from fans, Pepsi has reportedly come up with a plan featuring Salman. This advertisement including the Race 3 actor, is reportedly happening sometime during mid-March.

Woah, this sounds quite exciting. However, if we talk about SRK‘s Thums up ad with him in his Pathan character and the fact that Salman himself will be having a cameo in Shah Rukh’s upcoming espionage-thriller movie, then would this reflect on Bhaijaan’s upcoming Pepsi ad too? Is collab in cards for both the actors and their respective brands? Looks like time would only reveal this.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Pathan, whereas Salman Khan is currently busy working for his upcoming film Tiger 3.

