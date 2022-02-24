Sanya Malhotra who entered the industry with Dangal has been on a roll. The actor is signing films after films and all substantial. While she now gears up for her film Love Hostel which stars Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol with her, she has been in the news for the longest time as she is speculated to be staring in a movie alongside Shah Rukh Khan and helmed by director Atlee. There has been no confirmation on the same form either party and fans are curious.

If you aren’t aware, the news a few days back was all over the internet that Shah Rukh is collaborating with the South director Atlee Kumar for a high-octane drama. Soon enough the headlines moved to another casting update and it brought in Sanya. The Pagglait star now joins Koimoi exclusively and cryptically talks about the movie and whether she is starring in it or not. Read on to know.

In the course of the conversation about Love Hostel, which is also produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Sanya Malhotra was asked whether she is a part of the Atlee film or not. The actor decided to keep the secret going and said she can’t say anything as of yet.

Sanya Malhotra said, “Kuch keh nhi sakte abhi, let’s see (can’t say anything about it now). When the time is right.” When quipped if we should take that as a yes, she added, “Pata nahi, jaisa aap kaho hum wo maan lenge (I don’t know, we will believe whatever you say).”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Sanya Malhotra also spoke about buying a new plush apartment in Mumbai and having Hrithik Roshan as her neighbour. She said, “I have no idea, am I? Am I his neighbour? I don’t know actually. Matlab Bombay mein to sab paas paas hi hai na? Aap kisina kisike neighbour ho. (Everything in Bombay is so nearby that you will be someone’s neighbour). But I would be really excited. If he is my neighbour then I hope I meet him in the lift and say ‘sir, big fan’. Maybe we could reel, ‘sir dance?’.”

