Urvashi Rautela is one of the most popular gen Z names in Bollywood right now. Along with beauty accolades, the actress has also done some commendable jobs in the entertainment industry. Last year, Urvashi opened up on her life struggles and how her Bollywood journey has been a rollercoaster ride. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was last year when Urvashi did an Instagram live session with host Sachin Kumbhar where she reminisced memories about winning beauty pageants. The Sanam Re actress also opened up on being welcomed home after winning Miss Diva 2015 – Miss Universe India to her hometown in Uttarakhand and felt like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in that very moment.

Urvashi Rautela said, “My life changed completely in my own state. The kind of homecoming I got there was a lot of admiration and, the moment I became, I knew that things had changed for me. I was the Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan of that moment. After I received the title, there was a lot of respect, even from the international audience. So I think the title is what made me who I am today.”

Not just that, Urvashi Rautela also opened up about losing the crown first because she was underage and said, “As a 17-year-old girl, I had dreams and I left some major film projects just to fulfil my dreams. But then at that point of time films were not my main focus. My main focus was winning the pageant and for the past two years I gave up all the modelling projects and I was just preparing. So a girl who just gave up everything because she was preparing for pageants, it was tough. Preparing for pageants, I feel is equivalent to an athlete going to the Olympics. I was underage just 4 days shorter of turning 18 and then when you come to know about it. So it was not a good feeling I really can’t express.”

Urvashi Rautela further continued and added, “I got to know about it. We were all sitting at a table. It was Oct 2nd, I still remember it was 2:00 am. I was coming back in my car and we reached the place where we stayed. I was with my dad outside. It was thundering, raining and I was crying. My tears and the rain were all together. I was crying because this was something I had never imagined, no one could accept it. To me, the title meant everything. So it depends on how serious you are about things and how hard you prepare. The intensity depends from person to person. I was crying, and it was raining from 3:30 p.m. at midnight until 7 a.m. the next morning. I was standing there in the rain. My father came outside, he saw me standing there and I did not react. It was a very blank moment. There were many accusations levelled against me at the time that I lied about my age. Also, in 2015, many people were opposed to my participation, but I was following my heart.”

Well, Urvashi Rautela is a perfect example of why one shouldn’t give up on their dream.

