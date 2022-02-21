Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is always under the radar. Sometimes it’s her fashion looks or some bizarre action that ends up grabbing eyeballs. The actress was recently spotted at the airport but a portal claimed that the red mark on her neck is a possible love bite. As expected, a controversy has now been stirred.

As most know, Urvashi was spotted at the airport early this February. The actress opted for a sequined red top and paired it up with a black skater skirt. She completed her look with black boots and a pair of shades. One could notice her hair tied in a sleek pony and bold red lipstick.

A leading portal recently created news on a visible red mark On the Pagalpanti actress’ neck. The headline furthermore went on to question if it was a lovebite. The report caught the eyeballs of Urvashi Rautela, who slammed the publishers for their insensitive contect.

Urvashi Rautela took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Ridiculous!!!!! Its my red lipstick which spread from my mask. Its hard to maintain red lips ask any girl. Cant believe they can write anything to harm anyone’s image specially girls. Why dont you guys write about my achievements than spreading fake news for your own benefits.”

Check out the tweet shared by Urvashi below:

Ridiculous!!!!! Its my red lipstick which spread from my mask. Its hard to maintain red lips ask any girl. Cant believe they can write anything to harm anyone’s image specially girls. Why dont you guys write about my achievements than spreading fake news for your own benefits. pic.twitter.com/o7mbrANMqP — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) February 20, 2022

One can notice that Urvashi Rautela has demanded and apology in the caption. Will that happen? Only time will tell.

Below is the video that has created the stir:

On the professional front, Rautela was last seen in the music video, Versace Baby. She also left fans impressed with her web series, Inspector Avinash last year.

