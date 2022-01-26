Social media is one of the most bizarre places to be. Netizens time and again troll celebrities for the strangest things and comment nasty stuff on their pictures and videos. Back in 2019, Urvashi Rautela was brutally trolled after she shared a picture of herself with singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber. The beauty didn’t tag Hailey but tagged Justin and it didn’t go well with the netizens.

Urvashi enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 45 million followers on Instagram. The actress is often trolled for plagiarising captions of other celebrities and was recently brutally trolled for doing the same with one of her pictures where she copy-pasted a tweet from Zendaya’s timeline.

Sharing her picture with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber on her birthday, Urvashi Rautela wrote, “@justinbieber THANKS A TRILLION ♥️♥️♥️. BESTESTT BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVERRRR ⚡️🔥⚡️🔥⚡️🔥. BEST EVENING OF MY LIFE. THANK YOU GOD AND MY FAV #JUSTINBIEBER FOR MAKING IT UNFORGETTABLE 😭😭😭. I’M ABOUT TO FAINT NOW I GUESS 🎁🎂.”

Within no time, Urvashi’s post went viral on the internet and netizens started trolling her calling the picture ‘photoshopped’.

A user commented, “Why you didn’t tag hails she’s 1000 times prettiest than you 😍😍😍😍.” Another user commented, “Fake photos.” A third user commented, “Kabaab mein haddi😂.” A fourth user commented, “hat’s hailey fucking bieber next to him, 10x prettier and you din’t tag her wth😂.”

