The internet is one of the best inventions of humans so far. Of course, it comes with a few cons along with the pros but who knew a global pandemic would leave us all stuck at homes with phones and well, the rest is history. Creativity knows no bound on social media and as a result of the same, a fan edit of BTS grooving on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’ is going viral on the internet. Scroll below to watch the video.

BTS has now become a global phenomenon and the Korean boy band needs no introduction. They’re not just popular in Korea but enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, including India. Their fans fondly call themselves ‘BTS Army’ and can be found in every corner of the world.

A page named ‘Yo Yo K PoP’ on YouTube shared a video of BTS grooving on Shah Rukh Khan’s song from ‘Main Hoon Na’ and it’s just too good to miss out on. The song is titled ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka’ and was originally filmed on SRK, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao. The BTS rendition of the same will give you goosebumps.

Take a look at BTS X Shah Rukh Khan’s song here:

Okay, what a brilliant edit this one is. From the lip-sync to their steps, everything in this video is perfectly coordinated.

Fans in the comments section are going gaga over the edit and a fan commented, “Suga looks cute in girl’s character 😂😂 and this editing is fantastic ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Another fan commented, “Shahrukh Khan Diagloue on JUNGKOOK is LIT 💜😂 Bts great performance on Qawalli Music 😁” A third fan commented, “I really had my mouth wide open when jk said “muh to band karo uncle” 😳😂. Btw the edit was nice ❤️.”

What are your thoughts on this edit of BTS X Shah Rukh Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

