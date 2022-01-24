Shah Rukh Khan is known for his amazing acting skills but fans also appreciate him for being humorous during the interviews. The Dilwale star never disappoints his fans as he’s always seen giving some witty responses. From talking about family to his films, the actor has shared a lot, similarly, a few years ago when the superstar appeared in the AIB’s podcast, the Zero star dropped some truth bombs about actors and the film industry.

SRK never shies away from speaking his heart out but at the same time, the actor is also really careful about what he says as his statements might create controversy.

While appearing on the AIB podcast with Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya, Shah Rukh Khan went all out with his wit and humour as he spoke about everything. During one of the segments, Tanmay asked SRK to name a few things “that people believe to be true about movie stars but they are not true at all” responding to this, Khamba quips, “A Koffee with Karan Question.”

Shah Rukh Khan says, “When I wake up, I wake up as ugly as you guys. I mean really, what they show in movies, the sunlight, I hate it. That’s one impression they give after lovemaking. After lovemaking what they show in movies is a disgusting lie. It should be banned. It feels like their mouth smells good because they get up and start kissing and they are all good about it. It doesn’t smell like chicken tikka. It’s horrible.”

Reacting to the same question, SRK also debunked a common myth about actors that they make loads and loads of money and are corrupted along with being arrogant.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his big-screen come back with YRF’s Pathan along with Atlee Kumar’s untitled project with Nayanthara, Rana Daggubati, Sunil Grover and more. Along with this, SRK has also signed Rajkumar Hirani’s film about ‘Donkey Flight.’

