Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of the country who often takes the social media by storm through his wits and sense of humour. As the actor has been somewhat lowkey since the last few months, fans have been eagerly waiting for him to make a comeback through the upcoming action-drama Pathan. In a recent turn of events, SRK sent a bunch of signed photographs and a personalized note to the Egyptian fan who went viral on Twitter a few weeks back.

For the unversed, the whole episode kicked off when an Indian passport-holding professor, named Ashwini Deshpande, tweeted a little tale, explaining how an Egyptian travel agent let them make payments later just because they belonged to the same country as SRK. She elaborated on how the travel agent made payments on their behalf when they faced an error while transferring money.

“Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn’t do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did! #SRK is.”, she wrote.

Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is 👑 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) December 31, 2021

The tweet was quick to garner attention on the internet as people were surprised to see the kind of impact Shah Rukh Khan had. In a follow-up tweet, Ashwini asked Red Chillies Entertainment if they could send a signed photographer for the travel agent and guess what, SRK actually did.

In the most recent update, the professor thanked Shah Rukh Khan and his manager for a package she received from the actor’s production company. “A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to Crown @iamsrk for the gracious gesture”, she wrote. Here’s a look.

My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of @iamsrk, autographed in his daughter’s name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks! 😊 https://t.co/Ea9nckNqFm pic.twitter.com/q44KeOVTw7 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 10, 2022

A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma 🥰🥰 Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to 👑 @iamsrk for the gracious gesture https://t.co/lYd431dBUq pic.twitter.com/Rhn1ocQlbo — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 22, 2022

The package was sent from Mannat directly and also had a special note for the travel agent who won hearts through his grand gesture. “Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply.”, the note said.

