The members of the Shetty family enjoy a huge fan following as Suniel Shetty is one of the biggest superstars of the 1990s and his kids have already made their debut in Bollywood. Recent rumours suggested that both Ahan Shetty and Athiya Shetty are planning to tie the knot this year after being in stable relationships for years. However, Suniel has now refuted these rumours through an elaborate note on Twitter, making it clear that there is no wedding happening.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Suniel’s son Ahan played the lead role in Tadap, opposite Tara Sutaria, making him a major topic of discussion in 2021. A few speculations also suggest that he is in a relationship with Tanya Shroff for a while now. Athiya Shetty, on the other hand, is already a well-known actress who has lately been in the news for her relationship with cricketer KL Rahul. The couple has been quite vocal about their affection for each other, often making public appearances together.

Advertisement

A recent report by a popular entertainment portal mentioned that the Shetty family will be hosting two weddings this year as both Ahan Shetty and Athiya Shetty are set to make their relationship official in 2022. A source close to the family had told the portal that Athiya and Rahul were definitely planning to get married this year while Ahan and Tanya are in a serious relationship and will take the big step soon.

As the rumours went viral on social media, Suniel Shetty had to step in and clear the air about the alleged upcoming weddings. He slammed the Bollywood portal and said, “unsure whether to be be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism.” Here’s a look at Suniel’s stern statement on the matter.

Saw this article by @Bollyhungama & unsure whether to be be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism. ComeOn #bollywoodhungama you’re better than this https://t.co/kGzgS0qd8j — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 21, 2022

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha vs KGF Chapter 2 – The Clash Of Titans Is Inevitable As The Makers Of Aamir Khan Starrer Stick To Their Release Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube