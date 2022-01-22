Internet is still in disbelief as last night happened to pop eyeballs of Bollywood buffs. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari was spotted across the city. Well, it wasn’t any usual outing but an alleged date night with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Yes, you heard that right, but now catching attention is that visible hickey on the neck. Scroll below for all the details.

Internet was sent into a tizzy last evening as nobody even knew that Palak and Ibrahim speak to each other! The duo was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai and decided to walk out separately. While Shweta Tiwari’s daughter was waiting in the car, one witnessed Sara Ali Khan’s son getting papped and get inside the car.

Palak Tiwari visibly ended up panicking as she tried hard to hide her face with his hands. Ibrahim Ali Khan was rather amused and one could see that funny smirk on his face. But what has now caught eyeballs is a hickey on the star son’s neck and the dating rumours are only strengthening further.

As soon as the video of Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan from their car went viral, netizens expressed their disbelief in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Palak Tiwari girlfriend h chote nawab ki”

“Muh chupane se kya hoga…..bili aankh band karke dudh pee Rahi hai,” wrote another.

A user pointed out at Palak hiding her face and questioned, “Why is she behaving like an idiot”

“Ladki ka chakar Babu bhaiya,” joked a user.

Just not that, users even spotted a visible hickey on Ibrahim Ali Khan.

“Hickey, Hickey, Hickey,” a comment read.

“Look at his neck,” wrote another.

Are Palak and Ibrahim the new couple of B’town? Only time will tell.

